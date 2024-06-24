If you missed Stone Soul 2024.. wow! We took it back to the island and it was well worth the wait.
From amazing food, ice cold drinks and desserts and a packed crowd that came to experience live performances from Juvenile, Trina, Tamar Braxton, WanMor, Kim Burrell, The Backyard Band and so many more we have so many great memories to share!
Onstage, the artists rocked out with their favorite artists and our radio fam. Backstage, the party didn’t stop as we did Fit Checks with the acts, enjoyed a catered menu and sat down for exclusive interviews.
We couldn’t have done it without our amazing sponsors, vendors, Radio ONE Team and of course.. The 804. The event kicked off at 2pm with a stacked line outside the venue and went well on into the night. This year’s headliner, Juvenile, performed many of his classics with a live band and even threw in some legendary hits from his fellow Cash Money brothers. The rap icon also hinted that a new Hot Boy album was on the way.
Scroll down for more highlights from Stone Soul 2024!
Stone Soul 2024: Our Favorite Moments was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
1. Bring em Out!
2. Bambi!!Source:Stone Soul 2024
3. Juvie The GreatSource:Stone Soul 2024
4. A legendary Cash Money MomentSource:Stone Soul 2024
5. The Sun was out But We Pushed Thru!Source:Stone Soul 2024
6. We See You!Source:Stone Soul 2024
7. More Smiling FacesSource:Stone Soul 2024
8. Partied into the nightSource:Stone Soul 2024
9. Stone Soul 2024Source:Stone Soul 2024
10. J. Howell Rocked the CrowdSource:Stone Soul 2024
11. You know how we doSource:Stone Soul 2024
12. OK Tamar!Source:Stone Soul 2024
13. Juvie ran through so many hitsSource:Stone Soul 2024
14. Cleo!Source:Stone Soul 2024
15. The live band made Juvie’s performance that much betterSource:Stone Soul 2024
16. U betta SANGSource:Stone Soul 2024
17. It was a day long partySource:Stone Soul 2024
18. The crowd was groovinSource:Stone Soul 2024
19. Love these momentsSource:Stone Soul 2024
20. From the day to nightSource:Stone Soul 2024
21. Juvenile says a new Hot Boy album is comingSource:Stone Soul 2024
22. Back That Thang UpSource:Stone Soul 2024
24. Ms Tamar did not come to playSource:Stone Soul 2024
28. The Band was EVERYTHINGSource:Stone Soul 2024
29. Original Hot BoySource:Stone Soul 2024
31. Our amazing team!Source:Stone Soul 2024
32. Keep the Party GoinSource:Stone Soul 2024
35. Stone Soul Music and Food FestivalSource:Dave Parish Photography
Stone Soul Music and Food Festival. Saturday, June 22, 2 PM stone,festival,soul