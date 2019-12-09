Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors

Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment’s biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday’s taping.
Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One!
1. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Jamie Foster Brown attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
2. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Jamie Foster Brown attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
3. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
4. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
5. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
6. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
7. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
8. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rickey Smiley attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
9. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Ms. Juicy attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
10. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Becon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
11. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Ms. Juciy attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
12. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
13. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: J. Alexander attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
14. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rickey Smiley attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
15. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
16. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rickey Smiley attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
17. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rickey Smiley attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
18. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
19. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
20. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
21. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
22. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
23. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
24. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rickey Smiley attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
25. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
26. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Cathy Hughes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
27. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Clarence Avant & Cathy Hughes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
28. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Clarence Avant & Cathy Hughes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
29. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Eric Bent attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
30. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Eric Bent attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
31. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Eric Bent attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
32. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
33. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Charles Jenkins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
34. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Charles Jenkins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
35. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
36. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
37. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: George Wallace & Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
38. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
39. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
40. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
41. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: George Wallace attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
42. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: George Wallace attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
43. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
44. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Jamie Foster Brown attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
45. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kenny Burns attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
46. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: George Wallace attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
47. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
48. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kenny Burns attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
49. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
50. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Alexander Devore Avant, Clarence Avant, Cathy Hughes And Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
51. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Darlene McCoy attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
52. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
53. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
54. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Darlene McCoy attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
55. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
56. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Spanky Hayes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
57. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
58. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
59. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
60. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Spanky Hayes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
61. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
62. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
63. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
64. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Little Bacon Bear attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
65. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Spanky Hayes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
66. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chanté Moore attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
67. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
68. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: J. Alexander attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
69. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Clarence Avant, Cathy Hughes & Alfred Liggins attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
70. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Cathy Hughes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
71. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Cathy Hughes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
72. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rickey Smiley attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
73. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Willie Moore Jr attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
74. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Clarence Avant & Cathy Hughes attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
75. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Eric Benet attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
76. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Billy Porter attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
77. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chef Jernard Wells attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
78. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
79. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
80. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
81. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chris Tucker attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
82. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
83. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
84. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
85. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chanté Moore attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
86. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Freddie Jackson attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
87. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chanté Moore attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
88. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Billy Porter, Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker And TV One General Manager Michelle Rice attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
89. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chanté Moore attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
90. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chanté Moore attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
91. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker And TV One General Manager Michelle Rice attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
92. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Chanté Moore attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
93. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors
94. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Phyllis Yvonne Stickney attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors,phyllis yvonne stickney
95. Urban One Honors Purple CarpetSource:@Bwill_2live
OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Phyllis Yvonne Stickney attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. urban one honors,phyllis yvonne stickney