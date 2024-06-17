Listen Live
Some of the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 77th Tony Awards

Published on June 17, 2024

77th annual Tony Awards Collage

Source: Kristina Bumphrey, Jenny Anderson, Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 77th Tony Awards were a dazzling display of talent, celebration, and, of course, high fashion. This year, we witnessed an array of stunning looks that were both timeless and trendsetting.  This year’s Tony Awards showcased several prominent fashion trends that are sure to influence the season’s blue carpet looks:

  • Metallic Glam: Shimmering metallic fabrics and embellishments took center stage, adding a futuristic and glamorous touch to many ensembles.
  • Elegant Silhouettes: Timeless, elegant silhouettes dominated the red carpet, with many celebrities opting for classic cuts and refined detailing.
  • Dramatic Elements: From voluminous skirts to bold structural elements, drama was a key theme, making for unforgettable fashion moments.

The 77th Tony Awards were not just a celebration of theatrical talent but also a showcase of stunning fashion. From metallic glam to elegant silhouettes and dramatic elements, this year’s red carpet was a feast for the eyes. From Angelina Joie, Alicia Keys, to Billy Porter; these standout looks and prominent trends will undoubtedly inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most memorable fashion moments of the night, highlighting the celebrities who truly stole the show, and the designers behind their jaw-dropping ensembles.

 

1. Anthony Ramos Martinez

Anthony Ramos Martinez Source:Getty

Anthony Ramos Martinez at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana

2. Maleah Joi Moon

Maleah Joi Moon Source:Getty

Maleah Joi Moon at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Marc Bower

3. Kara Young

Kara Young Source:Getty

Kara Young attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Bibhu Mohapatra

4. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger Source:Getty

Nicole Scherzinger attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Nicolas Jebran

5. Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel Source:Getty

Idina Menzel attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Naeem Khan

6. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing custom Louis Vuitton

7. Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields Source:Getty

Brooke Shields attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Monique Lhuilier

8. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Oscar de la Renta

9. Alicia Key

Alicia Key Source:Getty

Alicia Keys at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Gucci

10. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

Danai Gurira attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Gabriela Hearst

11. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie Source:Getty

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards both wearing Atelier Versace

12. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Source:Getty

Elle Fanning at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Saint Laurent

13. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Oscar de la Renta

14. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

Billy Porter at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Robert Wun

15. Alyah Chanelle Scott

Alyah Chanelle Scott Source:Getty

 Chanelle Scott attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Tanner Fletcher

16. Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson Source:Getty

Sarah Paulson at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Prada

