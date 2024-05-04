99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In the midst of the “Big 3 Beef” between rappersreaching a major climax on Friday night, an unlikely hero is getting major props on social media… simply for drinking his water and minding his business.

Of course, we’re talking about Fayetteville’s own J. Cole.

To rewind a bit, Kendrick fired the first shots on both Cole and Drake on Future & Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” Shortly after, Cole responded with a diss of his own, “7 Minute Drill,” which was a part of his surprise mixtape, “Might Delete Later.”

However, Cole must have gazed into the future like “That’s So Raven,” because not even 48 hours later, the rapper offered an apology during his closing set at Dreamville Fest 2024.

“I pray my n*gga didn’t feel no way but if he did I got my chin out take ya best shot I’ma take it on the chin, I ain’t gonna lie to yall past 2 days been terrible it let me know how I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

Admitting that it was “the lamest sh*t I’ve ever did in my f*cking life,” Cole decided to take the track off of all DSPs less than a week later.

Fast forward to this past Friday, and we now have Drake & Kendrick going at each other’s throats in dueling diss records. Meanwhile, Jermaine is probably sitting at home, relaxing and protecting his peace…and, let social media tell it, he may have made the right decision all along.

Check out social media showing love to “the kid from the ‘Ville” below!

Social Media Commends J. Cole For Bowing Out Gracefully During Kendrick/Drake Beef was originally published on hiphopnc.com