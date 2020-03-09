Slay ‘Gram (3/8-3/15): Celebs Slaying In These Instagram Streets
Posted March 9, 2020
Written by Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty
This week in these style streets…
Excuse me Jazmine Sullivan, is that you? The Lions, Tigers & Bears singer hit the stage in a Sies Marjan Spring ’20 embossed alligator trench in bordeaux topped off with a Gucci fedora.
Jackie Aina took a page out of JT’s book and pulled off this nude latex look from House Of CB. She paired the look with a chestnut fur and Louboutin pumps. While her latex may have been budget-luxury friendly, she rocked it with a Judith Leiber clutch that usually cost a smooth $5,000 (give or take a few dollars).