Written by By HelloBeautiful Staff

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, we create trends that everyone mimics and we can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even any color we wear, next to our beautiful melanated skin, we can make you believe that we invented them.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Jackson and more sistas owned the color green.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green was originally published on hellobeautiful.com