Simply The Best: The Hits of Tina Turner (1939-2023)

The world is reflecting on the legacy of the irreplaceable Tina Turner.

The undisputed “Queen of Rock & Roll” died Wednesday at her home in Switzerland, following a long illness, at the age of 83. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her representatives said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

In a career spanning 5 decades, Turner has cemented her legacy as one of the pillars of Rock music. From her days in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue to her reemergence as a solo act, she has held her own with some of the greats like Cher, The Rolling Stones, and more. Releasing 9 solo albums and receiving dozens of accolades (including 12 Grammys and a double-induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), Tina Turner was simply the best (pun intended) at what she did, and these hits prove it!

Revisit some of Tina Turner’s classics in the gallery below!

