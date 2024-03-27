Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’Brendan Paul, a Northeast Ohio resident, has been accused by the federal government of being rapper Diddy’s “drug mule”. Paul, 25, lists Shaker Heights as his hometown on his social media profile. According to a recent report by the New York Post, Paul currently lives with his parents in Chagrin Falls. Scroll to the bottom of this post to see viral social media reactions about Diddy’s recent legal issues. His Facebook bio also states that he went to Hawken High School. From FOX 8: In the 73-page lawsuit filed last month in federal court, Brendan Paul, 25, is named as someone who “Works as Mr. Combs Mule. He acquires, and distributes, Mr. Combs Drugs, and Guns.” Paul is also accused in the lawsuit of “ensuring payment to sex workers in cash.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
1. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
2. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
3. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
4. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
5. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
6. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
7. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
8. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
9. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
10. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
11. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
12. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
13. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
14. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
15. Shaker Heights Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM