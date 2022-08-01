99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Everybody knows that Rickey Smiley is a comedian, but he’s also such a fun and exciting person behind the scenes! He’s been super active with traveling across the country doing live broadcasts, meeting with fans, hanging with family, and setting it out with his fraternity brothers. From singing karaoke, making jokes, and telling stories, it’s always a fun moment with him.

Check out some funny behind-the-scenes moments with Rickey Smiley down below.

See Some Behind The Scenes Moments With Rickey Smiley! [VIDEOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com