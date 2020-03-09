Radio One Richmond celebrated the final day of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience at ‘Stick A Fork In It.’
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Patrons enjoyed delicious cuisine from local black-owned catering companies and local chefs! Plates were affordably priced and general admission was absolutely FREE!
The event was held at the Altria Theater in downtown Richmond and included live music, cooking demonstrations and more!
See pictures from all the fun:
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork In It! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
1. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
2. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
3. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
4. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
5. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
6. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
7. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
8. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
9. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
10. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
11. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
12. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
13. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
14. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
15. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
16. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
17. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
18. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
19. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
20. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
21. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
22. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
23. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
24. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .
25. Stick A Fork In It! 2020Source:Radio One Digital
Stick A Fork In It! 2020 .