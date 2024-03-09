See Our 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions For All The Gworls

The Oscars are a magical time.
The event is filled with Hollywood accolades, literal recognition of years of hard work, and, for many, dreams come true. Anything can happen at the Oscars—and, more importantly, on the event’s red carpet.
Year after year, head-turning fashion matches the fantasy and pomp and circumstance of the Oscars. Outfits define the moment – and the celebrities wearing them live their best lives in real time.
We discuss examples of this defining fashion in our rundown of unforgettable Oscar dresses. See looks from Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Viola Davis, and more.
The fashion has been fashion-ing this awards season.
No matter how much we watch the lead-up to the anticipated night, it’s always a guess as to what our favorite Hollywood stars will wear, what risks they will take, and what misses we will ignore. And with this year’s busy season – and Black Hollywood showing out – predictions are even harder.
The fashion ‘gworls have been outside this season. Period.
Over the past few months, we have seen a mix of individual style, current runway trends, and fashion risks. Featured designers have ranged from legacy brands we love to up-and-coming names we’re learning about.
Colors have been extreme: bright and bold or dark and classic. Fabrics, too, have been stylistically diverse, with sheer, velvet, sequin, and satin all having camera time this year.
See HB’s 2024 Oscar Fashion Predictions
In anticipation of the 2024 Oscars airing tomorrow, we are sharing the following fashion predictions for nominees, presenters, and other celeb attendees. We’ll watch for nominees Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, who have each slayed the entire awards season. Presenters Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya are other style slayers we know will not disappoint.
Keep scrolling for red carpet trends, styles, and themes.
1. 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions: Sculped to the ‘GawdsSource:Getty
Sculpted gowns are built around the form of the dress wearer – or at least they appear to be. This custom aesthetic makes them instantly unique.
Skillful designers sculpt fabric into multiple shapes, from halos and circle-like hoods to swoops and bows. Sculpted gowns also ooze couture when paired with a monochromatic look and bold color.
In 2023, TEMS wore a white sculpted gown to the Oscars that not only turned heads on the red carpet but also caused hours of social media commentary and numerous Internet memes.
2. 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions: 3D DressesSource:Getty
3D gowns take sculpted fabric to the next level—a level that fashion lovers often want to be on. They also picture well and make immediate statements as soon as they hit the red carpet. The gowns are playful and can come in multiple shapes, colors, and styles.
“Danity Kane” star Dawn Richards wore a 3D-style red tree dress to the 2024 Grammys. With its tall height and unique design, fashion critics, lovers, and social media fans are still talking about the look. So, we anticipate being wowed by versions tomorrow.
3. 2024 Oscars Fashion Prediction: Ladies In RedSource:Getty
The color red was popular during September 2023’s Fashion Month. From New York and London to Paris and Milan, luxury designers showed spring and summer collections in the bright and bold color. This runway trend has carried well into everyday fashion. And it doesn’t hurt that certain shades of the crimson color make melanin pop.
We’ve seen reds – from candy apple to derpy wine – on several award show red carpets, and expect to see it again during tomorrow’s showing. See Michelle Williams kill a monochromatic version at the “Mea Culpa” premiere.
4. 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions: Shiny SequinsSource:Getty
Sequins are a classic choice for formal wear. The fabric’s reflective nature makes it a mainstage moment every time.
Fresh takes on sequin looks have taken the fabric into more ornate and unique designs and played with the size of the sequins on the garment. We expect to see sequins tomorrow in classic black, bright, bold colors, and exciting patterns, such as ombre styles or floral designs.
Issa Rae’s gold version from the 2024 Golden Globes gave us glam vibes.
5. 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions: Va-Va-Va-VolumeSource:Getty
The Academy Awards presentation is the final of the Hollywood award season, making it a time to go big or go home. This fact leads to predictions of extravagant suits and dresses and over-the-top glam.
Tomorrow, we expect to see big, bold, and voluminous dresses. This may translate into large ballgowns, multi-tiered versions, fabulous capes and trains, and more.
Danielle Brooks wore a pink and black baby doll voluminous dress to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Her outfit was an excellent precursor to what we plan to see on Hollywood’s biggest night.
The 96th Academy Award Awards will air tomorrow at 7 pm ET, with the pre-show starting at 6:30 pm ET. Tune in to see your favorite stars, the night’s winners, and the results of our fashion predictions.