See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

Posted July 8, 2019

Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can’t have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

1. MICHELLE OBAMA

MICHELLE OBAMA Source:WENN

Michelle Obama shined in a Sergio Rossi sequin jumpsuit.

2. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:WENN

H.E.R. performed on Day 2 at Essence wearing Nicce.

3. MARLO HAMPTON

MARLO HAMPTON Source:Getty

Marlo Hampton gave us a green number and accented with a Chanel double bag harness.

4. TEYANA TAYLOR

TEYANA TAYLOR Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor gave us menswear style for the 2019 Essence Festival.

5. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Loni Love stepped out in African print for Essence Festival 2019.

6. LIL’ KIM

LIL' KIM Source:Getty

Lil’ Kim sported this neon and black look with a Louis Vuitton belt.

7. BRANDY

BRANDY Source:Getty

Brandy sported some white boots while on stage at Essence Festival.

8. LATOYA LUCKETT

LATOYA LUCKETT Source:Getty

LaToya Luckett gave us red and blue style for a patriotic look.

9. ANGELA SIMMONS

ANGELA SIMMONS Source:Getty

Angela Simmons sported a tiered dress on the carpet at 25th Annual Essence Festival.

10. AVA DUVERNAY

AVA DUVERNAY Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay wore a white dress and red belt for the 2019 Essence Festival. Her shoes were pink and red.

11. BRANDY

BRANDY Source:Getty

Brandy went for dramatic sleeves for the 2019 Essence Festival.

12. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Zendaya was serving us a 70s vibe with green suede shoes for the 2019 Essence Festival.

13. IMAN

IMAN Source:Getty

Iman wore custom Tongoro to the 2019 Essence Festival.

14. ANGELA RYE

ANGELA RYE Source:Getty

Angela Rye gave us a plaid lewk by Vatanika on the carpet.

15. KEKE PALMER

KEKE PALMER Source:Getty

Keke Palmer served a sorbet suit at the 2019 Essence Festival.

16. LA LA ANTHONY

LA LA ANTHONY Source:Getty

La La Anthony served this cute neon set while at Essence Festival.

17. ROSCI DIAZ

ROSCI DIAZ Source:Getty

Rosci Diaz served bright style at the 2019 Essence Festival.

18. ELLE VARNER

ELLE VARNER Source:Getty

Elle Varner was a lady in red for the 2019 Essence Festival.

