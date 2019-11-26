CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Scorpio Sting: Omarion Announces He’ll Be Headlining The ‘Millennium Tour’ Without B2k

Posted November 26, 2019

Celebrities Visit Build - March 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


The scorpion in Omarion just stung again. The former B2K lead singer announced, on Fizz’s birthday nonetheless, that he will be headlining the 2020 Millennium Tour…just not with B2K. Instead, Bow Wow will co-headline with O for an epic “Face Off” reunion.

The announcement comes after O addressed the controversy between him and his baby’s mother in an interview with Vlad TV.

“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion told Vlad TV when asked about the relationship. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.” The Internet subsequently crowned him the “king of unbothered.”

And now for the TKO…

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get ahold of the news and send “millenium tour” to the trending section on Twitter. See what everyone is saying, below:

Scorpio Sting: Omarion Announces He’ll Be Headlining The ‘Millennium Tour’ Without B2k  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
Family Saying Grace at Thanksgiving Dinner
Have Some Manners For Thanksgiving
 5 hours ago
11.27.19
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…
 23 hours ago
11.27.19
In Blackity Black News: ‘The Proud Family’ Star…
 23 hours ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 23 hours ago
11.27.19
Terri J. Vaughn & Reginae Carter Talk About…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
Sounds About White: Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
The Many Reasons Why Jamie Foxx Is Receiving…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
24 items
Happy 80th Birthday To The Icon & Comeback…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
17 items
Scorpio Sting: Omarion Announces He’ll Be Headlining The…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
It’s Not A Question If T.I. Is A…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases
Joycelyn Savage Details Alleged Abortion, Being Urinated On…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
6 items
Y’all, Normani Is Motivating Us Into A New…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
Vogue 100 Festival - Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Admits She & Kanye West Don’t…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close