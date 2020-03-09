CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy Bathing Suit Pic

Posted March 9, 2020

Celebrities Visit Build - June 4, 2019

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


J. Lo challenge?

How about the Sanaa Lathan challenge?!

The Nappily Ever After actress knows how to shake up the Internet. Our good sis slipped into a nude and white bathing suit and solidified her position as every man’s #WCW this week.

Lathan, who is on vacation in Nobu Los Cabo, graced our timelines in a sultry bathing suit that showcased her natural curves. Lathan is wearing a “snake one-shoulder mesh-paneled swimsuit” by Norma Kamali. The sexy suit will cost you $265, but it’s worth the likes and stares as you walk through the resort.

Spring is approaching and travel season is in full effect. Sanaa wasn’t the only queen flossing in her swimsuit.

La La pulled up on our timelines from Puerto Rico rocking a bumble bee colored kini. Elaine Welteroth stunned in the sun in Aliétte and Yandy Smith gave us wet n’ wavy in her B Fyne swimsuit.

Check out these Black beauties in their bathing suits this week…

Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy Bathing Suit Pic  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.



Cabo. 🌾



2.



Wellness formula 🌞 📸: @aichiali



3.



💋💃🏽♥️



4.

5.



All weekend long 🇩🇴🇩🇴



6.

7.



A divine meeting between me and the sun ☀️



8.

