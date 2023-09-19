RSMS and Chrisette Michelle Join Tennessee State’s John A. Merritt Classic Weekend [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show stopped by Tennessee State University (Nashville) to kick off their annual John A. Merritt Classic Weekend! The morning’s live broadcast was filled with laughs, performances, and special appearances.

Singer Chrisette Michelle stopped by for an exclusive interview discussing cancel culture and her upcoming projects. Other guests included Comedian Guy Torry, TSU’s President Dr. Glover, John A. Merritt Classic Chairman AG Granderson, TSU Tigers Football Coach (former NFL star) Eddie George, and TSU Band Director Reginald A. McDonald (Rickey’s former class and band mate). The University’s remarkable Aristocrat of Bands concluded the morning with a surprise visit—shutting the venue down!

