Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style Is Casual, Fresh & Chic

The Duchess of Sussex is bringing her iconic sense of style all the way to the Motherland.

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry landed in Cape Town on Monday to commence on a 10-day family trip with 5-month-old baby Archie in tow. But be clear: It’s more than a vacation. Meghan made sure to highlight the importance of female entrepreneurs on the continent.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” she told the cheering crowd.

“I am here with you, and I am here for you,” Markle continued.

According to PEOPLE, during her visit to the Woodstock Exchange, she also talked about her own experiences as a working mother.

“We’re only at five months right now…being a working mom and to be traveling as well with a baby, it’s a lot, but my goodness, it’s all so exciting.”

During their stay in South Africa so far, the Duchess has kept it casual with lots of linen, denim dresses and jackets, flowy wrap dresses, sleek black pants, and some black high wedges to top of her exquisite look.

Take a look:

