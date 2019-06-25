CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna’s Leathery BET Awards Look Was Fenty

Posted June 25, 2019

2019 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


If they ask you who you wearing, you better say Ri! Rihanna’s sexy black leather look she wore to the BET Awards is none other than her own design. Ri Ri revealed the tag credits on IG sending fans straight to the Fenty website to see how they can cop the leathery two-piece she wore while introducing Mary J Blige.

View this post on Instagram

who are you wearing Ri? Me: me @fenty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

@fenty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

That isn’t the only dress Ri Ri’s donned that turned heads. The hot pink mini dress she wore to the Fenty pop up in NYC is also from her collection.

Purchase it, here.

Rihanna’s Leathery BET Awards Look Was Fenty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna walks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

3. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

4. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna walks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

5. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

6. BET Awards 2019 – Show

BET Awards 2019 - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

7. 2019 BET Awards – Show

2019 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close