Rihanna has officially graced us with her presence at the 2023 Met Gala and of course, she did not disappoint. The 35-year-old beauty—who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky later this year—attended the annual Gala in a jaw-dropping look after showing up fashionable late, but per usual she was well worth the wait.

The billionaire beauty was first spotted wearing a Fendi fur coat as she stepped out of her NYC hotel before arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a white dress by Valentino. The white gown was covered in Chanel’s iconic Camellia flower and featured a dramatic train that left us speechless. No look is complete without the accessories though, as she accessorized the ensemble with white sunglasses and a deep red lip.

Of course, Rih Rih was the star of the evening and Twitter was ready with their reactions (and jokes) fvor whenever the fashion icon stepped onto the scene. Check out some of our favorite Twitter reactions to Rihanna’s iconic Met Gala appearance below.

Rihanna Arrives To The Met Gala Fashionably Late, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com