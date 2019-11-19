CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]

Posted 23 hours ago

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty


Tuesday (November 19) marks 23 years since the world was first introduced to Baltimore’s boy band, Dru Hill.

The quartet dropped their self-titled debut album Dru Hill on this day in 1996. The project boasts cult classic R&B hits such as “In My Bed,” “Tell Me,” “Never Make a Promise” and “5 Steps.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Dru Hill was certified platinum in less than a year after its release. It also served as the launching pad for the group’s sophomore album Enter the Dru and what would eventually become Sisqo’s blossoming solo career.

Revisit the classic album below.

Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1. Tell Me – Dru Hill

2. In My Bed – Dru Hill

3. Never Make A Promise – Dru Hill

4. 5 Steps – Dru Hill

5. In My Bed (Remix) – Dru Hill

Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know In What Dimension…
 14 hours ago
11.20.19
Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play…
 14 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks…
 18 hours ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Idris Elba Joins Upcoming Revenge…
 19 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Harpers Bazaar celebrates its 150th anniversary with a light show of archival images projected on the Empire State Building
‘Baby This Is Real Fish’: This Humans Of…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
The Queen & Slim Cast On People Being…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
5 items
Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close