CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind People His Songwriting History During His Ne-Yo Battle

Posted March 30, 2020

Cassette Hosted by Kenny Burns featuring Dru Hill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In what was easily the most concise and throughout “battle” of the entire week of social distancing, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin went pen for pen, songwriter against songwriter. While many originally believed that Ne-Yo would walk away with the W due to having not only his own hits but having writing records like “Unfaithful” for Rihanna and “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé, Austin had a game plan.

For two hours, Austin cued up records from Mariah Carey, Ginuwine, Chris Brown, and Aaliyah, the last of which blew away plenty on IG and social media.

However, it wasn’t until Johnta dropped “Sweet Lady” that time for a minute fell flat. The song was on Tyrese’s debut album in 1998 and Austin made the revelation that had everybody’s jaws on the floor – he originally wrote the song when he was 15/16 years old.

Yeah, pen been too strong. Let’s go over some of the records Johnta penned you didn’t know he did.

Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind People His Songwriting History During His Ne-Yo Battle  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Ginuwine – “Stingy”

2. Bryson Tiler – “Don’t”

3. Aaliyah feat. Tank – “Come Over”

4. Tyrese – “Sweet Lady”

5. Drake – “Faithful”

6. Toni Braxton – “Just Be A Man About It”

7. Janet Jackson feat. Nelly – “Call On Me”

8. Chris Brown – “Poppin”

Latest
From Runway To Real Women: Indique Is Evolving…
 15 hours ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
This Online Class Is Teaching Black Women How…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Gary’s Tea: Alicia Keys Talks About Considering Abortion…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
“He Could Have Me Or Gregg Sick” Nene…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Calling All Teachers In RVA!
 1 day ago
03.31.20
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen & Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Arrivals
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater To Stream Performances…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Iman Shumpert Explains Why He And Teyana Taylor…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close