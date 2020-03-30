Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind People His Songwriting History During His Ne-Yo Battle

In what was easily the most concise and throughout “battle” of the entire week of social distancing,andwent pen for pen, songwriter against songwriter. While many originally believed that Ne-Yo would walk away with the W due to having not only his own hits but having writing records like “Unfaithful” forand “Irreplaceable” by, Austin had a game plan.

For two hours, Austin cued up records from Mariah Carey, Ginuwine, Chris Brown, and Aaliyah, the last of which blew away plenty on IG and social media.

Johnta last 5 tracks were:

Aaliyah – I Don’t Wanna

Aaliyah – Come Over,

Chris Brown – Poppin,

MJB – Be Without You

Mariah – We Belong Together There was no tie….Ne-Yo got WASHED, RINSED, REPEAT — Stefan Urquelle?? (@PoeticSage) March 30, 2020

Johnta *drops Come Over by Aaliyah*

Johnta to Neyo: did you know I did this???? pic.twitter.com/5pWjWF8Wpk — Ivy Sole (@IvySole) March 30, 2020

Johnta Austin went in his Aaliyah bag. The battle is done. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 30, 2020

BITCH NOW JOHNTA LET "CAN I COME OVER" LOOSE. WHEN AALIYAH SAID "WAIT A MINUTE. MY BATTERY LOW" I FELT THE SHIT OUT OF THAT https://t.co/oJUoGoPneq — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) March 30, 2020

When Johnta played Aaliyah “Come Over”…. that’s the tweet. — LEGEND (@ChriStylezz) March 30, 2020

However, it wasn’t until Johnta dropped “Sweet Lady” that time for a minute fell flat. The song was on Tyrese’s debut album in 1998 and Austin made the revelation that had everybody’s jaws on the floor – he originally wrote the song when he was 15/16 years old.

JOHNTÁ AUSTIN WROTE “SWEET LADY” AT 15-YEARS-OLD! pic.twitter.com/U1m38dh75y — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) March 30, 2020

Johnta Austin wrote Tyrese- Sweet Lady when he was 15 YEARS OLD!!!!! This man is unreal. pic.twitter.com/aOso7zJ0f3 — Belaicnaga Parris’s Revenge (@LilAioli) March 30, 2020

Johnta Austin wrote "Sweet Lady" by Tyrese when he was 15. FIFTEEN. Wtf…. pic.twitter.com/gkdC07qcZW — Keylolo (@Blondebklyn) March 30, 2020

That man Johnta wrote Sweet Lady by Tyrese at the age of 15? SONNNNNN is Goated — Dee Holt ❄️➐ (@D_1andOnly_) March 30, 2020

still not over johnta writing "sweet lady" before he could legally operate a motor vehicle — pharrell’s signature four-count start (@RayNeutron) March 30, 2020

Yeah, pen been too strong. Let’s go over some of the records Johnta penned you didn’t know he did.

