HomeNews

Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford: 10 Hilarious Scenes With Tommy from ‘Martin’

The cast of "Standing in the Shadows of Love" interview by V103 Chicago&apos;s Ramonski Luv

Source: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com / WENN


Did Tommy have a job? Was he habitually unemployed? At this point, it doesn’t matter – after all, he was usually impeccably dressed, always down for a night on the town, and never really seemed strapped for cash. Martin may have often wondered how Tommy made money, but he never had to question his loyalty as a friend.

Sadly, we lost Tommy Mikal Ford five years ago today. He was only 52 years old at the time of his passing. Although he’s no longer here in the physical, we have seasons upon seasons of Ford – courtesy of the hit 90s comedy Martin, which is still making audiences around the world laugh out loud decades later.

Join us for a look back at some of his funniest moments as Tommy. Check out the gallery below.

1. Got the Draws, Dawg

2. Meet Tommy’s Dad

3. Tommy Almost Fights Martin

4. Tommy Hooks Up With Pam

5. Couple’s Fight

6. Tommy Vs Cole

7. Don’t Skip Gym Day

8. Tommy and Cole Move In

9. Basketball with Shenene

10. Three Men And A Baby

Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford: 10 Hilarious Scenes With Tommy from ‘Martin’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Got the Draws, Dawg

2. Meet Tommy’s Dad

3. Tommy Almost Fights Martin

4. Tommy Hooks Up With Pam

5. Couple’s Fight

6. Tommy Vs Cole

7. Don’t Skip Gym Day

8. Tommy and Cole Move In

9. Basketball with Shenene

10. Three Men And A Baby

Latest

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says Jelani Day’s Organs Were…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Jeff Johnson Asks How Can We Help Our…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: Maria More Gives The Best…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Lynn Whitfield Shares Her Favorite Love Interest &…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
43rd Toronto International Film Festival - A Star Is Born - Press Conference

National Black Justice Coalition Urge Netflix to Remove…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

“We’re Suffering”: Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason…

 5 days ago
02.13.63

Gary’s Tea: Is Jada Pinkett-Smith In An Entanglement…

 5 days ago
02.14.63

What’s Trending: Is It Ok If Non-Black Women…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Rihanna Plans To Open Physical Savage…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day…

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close