Remembering Ramsey Lewis: His Impact on Hip Hop Classics

The music world is morning the loss of iconic Jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, who passed away today (Sept. 12) at the age of 87. The legendary Chicago pianist died peacefully in his home, as confirmed by the artist’s official Facebook page. Phillip Bailey of Earth, Wind, and Fire, who collaborated with Lewis on the 1974 hit, “Sun Goddess,” paid tribute on Instagram.

It is clear that Lewis has made a great impact on Jazz music, but you may not know that his work served as go-to samples in the realm of Hip-Hop as well. Take a look at how the work of the late Ramsey Lewis served as the blueprint for some Hip-Hop classics below!

