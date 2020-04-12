Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do To.

As many of us know, today is Easter, the glorious day that Jesus rose from the dead.
PRAISE!
While this is a day that sadly because of the coronavirus crisis, people will have to worship at home with their families, or even alone, we wanted to share some goodness, something that makes us at HelloBeautiful feel warm and fuzzy inside.
The Obamas.
But most specifically, them at Easter. During those 8 years, the first Black First Family made this glorious holy day such an amazing and day. From their annual Easter Egg roll to going to church to leading a prayer breakfast, there was always so much joy, great fashion (thanks Michelle) and a feeling of kindness and positivity. Something the family that currently occupies the White House just isn’t capable of giving.
So to celebrate them and to reminisce about when the world felt a little better and more kind, here are 30 of our favorite Easter pics of Barack, Michelle, Sasha, Malia and dem dogs, living their best life, spreading joy and reminding us what this holiday means.
Enjoy!
1. President Barack Obama and FamilySource:WENN
This is what a family picture should look like! Happy Easter!
2. Are You Ready To Have Fun?Source:Getty
3. Obama Reading To The ChildrenSource:Getty
He really did know how to make a book come to life.
4. Hello First Fam!Source:Getty
5. Malia Is Too Cool For SchoolSource:WENN
6. Come Through QueenSource:Getty
Michelle’s Easter fashion has always been fresh, crisp and colorful.
7. Gimme A Hug!Source:WENN
There has never been a child that didn’t love this man!
8. Greeting The CrowdSource:WENN
9. The Obamas And Dem DogsSource:WENN
10. C’mon!Source:Getty
Michelle was always one to encourage young people to get up and move.
11. Get it Lil Man!Source:Getty
That egg roll is not a game.
12. Obama and ShaqSource:Getty
13. Hello Ma’am?Source:Getty
For his first Easter in 2009, look how dark his hair was!
14. All Smiles!Source:Getty
15. The First FamSource:Getty
Now, this is what you call a throwback!
16. Malia, Just ChillinSource:Getty
17. Michelle, Sasha and the Easter BunnySource:Getty
Man, look how tiny Sasha was back then!
18. Obama on The Tennis CourtSource:Getty
He always knew how to have fun!
19. Sasha Is Over It!Source:Getty
Listen sis, we get it.
20. Obama and the girlsSource:Getty
Man, they got tall!
21. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
So fly!
22. Former President Obama With His Mother-In-LawSource:Getty
Always such a good son-in-law.
23. Malia Fixing Her Mama’s HairSource:Getty
Adorable!
24. Michelle and Skai JacksonSource:Getty
25. Dem DogsSource:Getty
Bo and Sunny wondering everyone is going home.
26. Bunny Ears!Source:Getty
27.Source:Getty
28. That Tan Suit!!!Source:Getty
Despite his haters saying this tan suit wasn’t presidential, this is peak Black church attire.