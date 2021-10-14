Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The streets of Hollywood were likely vacant last night because all the stars were at the premiere of the film, The Harder They Fall. The Black Western movie has a star-studded cast that includes Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

Jay-Z, The Bullitts, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender served as producers for the highly anticipated film that will hit theaters on October 22 and will come to Netflix on November 3. Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Tina Lawson and her husband Richard showed up to support Jay- Z, alongside stars like Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Tran and Taraji P Henson.

If you missed all the fashion to hit the red carpet, don't worry – we got you covered.

