CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Posted November 25, 2019

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton poses in the press room at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,press room,toni braxton,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

2. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

Musician Big Freedia arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,arrival,music,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,microsoft,big freedia,music award,2019 american music awards

3. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

US singer Lizzo arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,microsoft,music award,lizzo – musician,2019 american music awards

4. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:Getty

US ballet dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,california,city of los angeles,dancer,awards ceremony,microsoft,ballet,ballet dancer,misty copeland,music award,2019 american music awards

5. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

6. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

7. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

8. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

9. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

10. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

11. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

12. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

13. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

14. Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards Source:WENN

American Music Awards 2019 – Press Room held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. red carpet

Latest
6 items
Y’all, Normani Is Motivating Us Into A New…
 16 hours ago
11.26.19
Vogue 100 Festival - Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Admits She & Kanye West Don’t…
 16 hours ago
11.26.19
History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening
T.I. Finally Explains His Statements About Daughter’s Virginity
 16 hours ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Would Definitely Have The…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 day ago
11.26.19
11 items
Safaree & Erica Mena Had A Met Gala…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
13 Years Later, Lupe Fiasco Is Still Placing…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Kelly Rowland Was Giving Us Cleavage & Clavicle…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
10 items
Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
This Instagram Thread Is Helping To Find ‘Fat…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close