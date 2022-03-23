Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Shut Down The iHeartRadio Awards

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Last night, melanin was on full display at the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by the Hip Hop community’s national treasure, the rapper kept things light with music and took some time to acknowledge the situation in Ukraine. “Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day, and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them. We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution,” he said.

The night was filled with riveting performances from some of our favorite musicians. From Lil Nas X to Megan Thee Stallion, the celebration of good music was in full swing. Although the actual awards show is fun to watch, we’re here for the fashion. The celebrities lit up the red carpet with their fun styles. While some stars opted for gorgeous gowns, others wore a more casual look.

If you missed all the fashionable goodness that occurred at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, you’re in luck. We’re counting down 10 of the best looks to grace the carpet.

