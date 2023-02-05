The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet is officially underway and is certainly giving us our fashion fix because we’re already obsessing over the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on February 5, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play this year, on and off the red carpet!
Some of our favorite entertainers in Black music were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. From the versatile fashion queen Doja Cat to Larene Cox and her consistent fashionable slays and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet in the Los Angeles sun. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rundown.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat gave us style goals at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in an all black, Atelier Versace dress.
2. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox was everything in this black Kim Kassas gown.
3. BabyfaceSource:Getty
Babyface was suave in this all black look.
4. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss looked radiant in this sparkly blue gown on the 65th GRAMMY Awards red carpet.
5. Blac ChynaSource:Getty
Blac Chyna attended the 65th GRAMMY Awards donning this intricate black number.
6. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo was spotted on the red carpet absolutely serving in custom Dolce and Gabbana.
7. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B owned the night in this sleek, blue cut out gown.
8. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. looked stunning in this all black look with her big, fluffy hair.
9. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige gave us style goals in this sexy, cut out silver gown.