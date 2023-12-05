99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

New York City has the Met Gala, and London has the Fashion Awards. The annual fundraiser Gala always brings out the best of the best in fashion, and this year’s fete did not disappoint.

According to Fashionawards.com, “The Fashion Awards Presented by Pandora brings together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent. The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.”

RELATED ARTICLES: Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Looks We Love From The Academy Museum Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: The Festive Fashion At The ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: The Stars Were Out For The ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year 2023 Party

The Fashion Awards aims to bring together creatives, designers, change makers, artists and more to celebrate the wins in the entertainment and fashion industry. With such a broad spectrum, you can expect to see lots of A-list celebrities decked out in extravagant garb – all in the name of fashion.

And while this event isn’t as elaborate as the Met Gala, it does extract the fashion risk-takers and pushes them to the forefront. The spotlight shined brightly on everyone from Sabrina Elba and Precious Lee to Law Roach and Jourdan Dunn. The attendees offered a nice balance between classic, glamorous gowns and unique avant garde pieces.

If you missed the looks from last night’s Fashion Awards red carpet, then you’re in luck. Take a look at the glowing melanin that served top-notch looks.

The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Fashion Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com