Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.

The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.

See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…

