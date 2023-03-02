Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Billboard kicked off Women’s History Month with its annual Billboard Women in Music Awards to celebrate the industry’s creators, artists, producers, and executives. That said, the YouTube Theater was packed with talented changemakers ready to champion their peers.
Women have dominated the charts lately, and we love seeing it. This year, SZA was recognized as Billboard’s Woman of the Year. The singer’s S.O.S. album spent ten weeks at the top of the charts. Latto also won the Powerhouse Award. Celebration was the vibe for the night, and the girls made sure to make it a stylish fete.
From diamonds and feathers to menswear and cutouts, there was something for everyone on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from last night’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.
1. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey arrived for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The songbird looked radiant in a Giambattista Valli FW22 Couture gown and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
2. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones hit the carpet with her abs on display. The “What I Didn’t Tell You” crooner looked chic in a gunmetal Cucculelli Shaheen set.
3. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Our girl Quinta Brunson showed us her wild side in an animal print Sergio Hudson SS22 RTW gown.
4. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Babygirl has range, okay? Brunson traded in her Sergio Hudson dress for a nude-colored cocktail dress with a structured and exaggerated sleeve.
5. LattoSource:Getty
Latto flashed her gorgeous smile, clad in a nude Christopher John Rogers RE23 set that featured a boned corset, a matching floor-length skirt with ruching-detailing, and matching gloves.
6. Latto and Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Latto got the crowd moving with a performance in a green bodysuit and matching gloves. She then returned to the stage to receive the Powerhouse award presented by her friend and peer, Chloe Bailey.
7. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray served menswear on a sterling silver platter. The rapper went for a fun suit from Kenzo’s SS23 RTW collection.
8. ShenseeaSource:Getty
Shenseea hit the carpet in an elegant, single-shoulder frock. She accessorized with a white box clutch and a white cuff bracelet.
9. Baby TateSource:Getty
Rapper Baby Tate hit the carpet in a sexy black gown. She styled her hair in a mullet that featured neon-colored bangs.
10. Queen NaijaSource:Getty
Go bold or go home was the vibe for singer Queen Naija. The curvaceous crooner served body in a neon green long-sleeved gown that featured lace-up detailing from the leg to the stomach.