Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 Billboard Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are getting ready to get started and the red carpet is already underway! The annual event is the time for our favorite celebs to put their best feet forward and show off their hottest fashions as they prepare for one of the biggest nights in music.
Thie year, some of the biggest names in music have descended upon Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to celebrate the biggest artist who’ve dominated the charts over the past year. Diddy will take the stage as the show’s host this year, while the Weeknd and Doja Cat lead the pack of nominations.
While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.
1. Latto
Latto stepped on the scene at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards dressed in an all-black Zigman gown and looked absolutely stunning!
2. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige looked as beautiful as ever on the carpet of the annual awards show rocking this black see-through mesh Julien Macdonald SS ’19 dress with patterned detailing.
3. Doja Cat
Doja Cat gave us glam in this futuristic-looking Schiaparelli Fw’22 Couture gown which she paired with dramatic earrings and a handbag shaped like a planet.
4. Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor got the all-black everything memo when she showed up in this all-black ensemble that showed off her killer abs and figure. She paired the look with silver accessories and rocked a bright, red lip as she posed on the carpet. The look is a homage to Janet Jackson, who’s 55th birthday is today.
5. 2022 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion showed off those toned legs in a nude and black ombre dress to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
6. Giveon
Giveon looked dapper in a green textured blazer and matching pants set which he paired with a black shirt underneath.
7. Quincy Brown
Quincy Brown looked handsome in this all lavender ensemble.
8. Maxwell
Maxwell looked dapper int his all blue suit and was all smiles on the Billboard Music Awards grey carpet.
9. Rocsi Diaz
Rocsi Diaz attended the Billboard Awards donning this sexy all-white look.
10. The City Girls
JT and Yung Miami of City Girls stepped out for the annual awards show in matching dresses featuring a black mesh top and purple tutu-like skirt.
11. Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The host of the evening, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, stepped onto the carpet looking extremely dapper in an all white suit which he paired with black shoes and black sunnies.
12. D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs
Diddy’s daughters, D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs, attended the awards looking as gorgeous as ever with D’Lila and Jessie donning matching red sparkly ensembles and Chance rocking an adorable strapless black dress.
13. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey showed off her killer abs on the carpet in a black leather cut out Valdrin Sahiti dress which she paired with gold accessories.
14. 2022 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Shenseea looked like a doll in an all-gold ensemble at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.