CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

Posted 21 hours ago

The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry. This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. NAOMI CAMPBELL

NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell gives us a soft glam on the red carpet.

2. NAOMI CAMPBELL

NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty

In Alexander McQueen.

3. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

Rihanna sports cornrows on the red carpet.

4. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

In custom Fenty.

5. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

Model Winnie Harlow serves a shoulder length bob.

6. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

In Vivienne Westwood.

7. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

Model Joan Smalls give up a half up, half down style. We love the braids into the top knot.

8. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

In Stella McCartney.

9. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty

Jourdan Dunn serves an rusty red lip on the red carpet.

10. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty

In Vivienne Westwood.

11. JANET JACKSON

JANET JACKSON Source:Getty

Janet Jackson skipped the red carpet but served us some kinky curly hair on stage at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

12. JANET JACKSON

JANET JACKSON Source:Getty

Muva Janet Jackson wears all black on stage.

13. HALIMA ADEN

HALIMA ADEN Source:Getty

Model Halima Aden looks angelic in this blush look.

14. IMAAN HAMMAM

IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty

Model Imaan Hammam serving a braided style on the red carpet.

15. IMAAN HAMMAM

IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty

Serving sexy menswear vibes.

16. ADUT AKECH

ADUT AKECH Source:Getty

Model Adut Akech is all smiles as she won the Model of the Year Award.

17. ADUT AKECH

ADUT AKECH Source:Getty

In Valentino.

Latest
15 items
Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She…
 19 hours ago
12.03.19
Here’s The Buzzz: Beyoncé Drops Holiday Merchandise To…
 19 hours ago
12.03.19
17 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The…
 21 hours ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
16 items
Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
The Struggle With Having Keloid Skin: Shamea Morton…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
15 items
Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Porsha Williams
“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Urbanworld Film Festival: 'Being Mary Jane' - Opening Night Gala
Gabrielle Union’s “America’s Got Talent” Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
20 items
Tis The Season! Step Your Nail Art Game…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Dr. Candace Owens Claims HPV Is Not Contagious
 2 days ago
12.03.19
11 items
RHOAS12: People Are Over Eva’s Ageist Remarks
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Don’t Believe The Hype: 7 HIV/AIDS Myths We…
 3 days ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close