The world’s most skilled and stylish athletes were in the building for thewhere players like Lebron James, Angel Reese, and Patrick Mahomes, were honored.

Standout moments from the night include a touching and charming speech by Savannah James, who presented her hubby Lebron with the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance after LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career-scoring record earlier this year. Savannah, joined by Bronny, Bryce and his daughter Zhuri — bigged up the basketball GOAT. But we can’t get over how LeBron tossed the love right back to his queen, thanking Savannah for making many sacrifices for their family.

“If any of y’all know her — I know that there’s a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn’t ever do s— like this, ever,” James said. “And the fact that I’m loving it that y’all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby.”

A notable face missing from this year’s festivities was Sha’Carri Richardson, who tweeted, “The ESPYS invited me when my life was in shambles as if I was a charity case. The disrespect that track & field receives in the USA alone is nasty. Half of the athletes there now could not do what we do on our WORST day. #espys”

Keep scrolling for the best red carpet looks.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 ESPYS Brings Out The Worlds Most Skilled And Stylish Athletes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com