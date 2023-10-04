Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

It’s time for another drippy BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet rundown. Are you ready?
Taped October 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the 2023 awards ceremony was a night for Black star-gazing. From Coi Leray, Safaree, and Sukihana to Kaliii, Flo Milli, and Yandy Smith, many of our favorite BET, music, and reality celebrities were in the building.
And they rocked their hottest threads for the celebrated night of Hip-Hop and culture, too.
Flo Milli’s bright and playful retro style mini dress and matching visor was everything. Sukihana’s purple, cutout sequin gown was a moment. And, Yandy Smith’s metallic gown shimmered as she glided down the carpet. Additional trends displayed by personalities on the carpet include various types of denim, faux leather play, bold colors, and skin.
In addition to style and fashion, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will feature hot performances, historic awards presentations, and surprising stage moments. The ceremony continues BET’s Hip-Hop 50 commemoration with appearances by Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Offset, DaBaby, and Fivo Foreign, just to named a few. Hosted again by Fat Joe, the show will also honor the 30th anniversary of Atlanta-born So So Def with a special all-star performance and presentation with Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow, and more.
Artists up for awards throughout the night include 21 Savage, Cardi B, J. Cole, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar. BET will give out honors across 17 categories, such as ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘and ‘Song of the Year.’
While you’ll have to wait until Tuesday, October 10 to see the full ceremony, you can check out celebrity attendee style and fashion now. We’ve pulled together our favorite looks from the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet. Keep scrolling so you don’t miss anything.
1. GloRillaSource:Getty
GloRilla gives Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes vibes on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards carpet. We are crushing over her bantu-knot hair style, killer abs, and fur skirt.
2. Yandy SmithSource:Getty
It’s giving Renaissance, liquid silver realness and its fabulous. Yandy Smith sports a low-cut silver gown with a high split to the 2023 awards.
3. Flo MilliSource:Getty
Flo Milli’s look is a blast from the past in a good way. The rapper pairs a fun and flirty short dress with a matching visor. We love the entire look.
4. Sexyy RedSource:Getty
Sexyy Red donned her signature color to hip hop’s biggest night. Her sultry two-piece was bold and ‘in your face.’ And her hair gave sexy inches complete with a fire red color.
5. SukihanaSource:Getty
Baddies East star Sukihana ate the girlies up with her vibrant purple sequin sheer gown at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. From the high neck to the cut-out waistline to the dramatic length, the look did what it was supposed to do.
6. Da BabySource:Getty
Da Baby is oozing West Coast vibes in his 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards look. The rapper paired a dark grey sleeveless boiler suit with an equally as dark bandana.
7. Ari FletcherSource:Getty
Ari Fletcher is unapologetically sexy on BET’s recent carpet. Her bustier has the girls sitting right and her boots edge up the over-the-top black look.
8. Da Brat and JudySource:Getty
Da Brat (L) and Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart (R) are giving fabulous and in love on BET’s carpet. Da Brat rocks a purple tracksuit while Judy is bold in a Christopher Rodgers multicolored bodycon.
9. Karlie ReddSource:Getty
We love this sheer, black dress and puffy-sleeve look from Karlie Redd. Rocked with black beads, strappy heels, and a smokey eye, the Love and Hip Hop star’s look screams goth glam.
10. TimbalandSource:Getty
Timbaland makes a simple statement in his black zip up tunic and pants. Paired with a white tee and LA hat, the look is giving us producer vibes.
11. B. SimoneSource:Getty
B. Simone is asking us to give some commotion for the dress and we will happily oblige. The white satin fabric hugs the personality’s curves and lightly graces the floor. The gown is simply gorgeous.
12. Pretty VeeSource:Getty
Pretty Vee attends stands out on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards carpet in a bright green look. Her exaggerated shoulder and mini skirt are a gift from the fashion ‘gawds.
13. Jermaine DupriSource:Getty
Jermaine Dupri arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards in a comfy, casual denim look. The award-winning producer matches a denim jacket with white bottoms and gold jewelry.
14. DC Young FlySource:Getty
DC Young Fly looks dapper at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. He rocked a tan tailored suit with a brown buttoner flower and white handkerchief.
15. Gloss UpSource:Getty
Gloss Up rocked a caramel two-piece leather set in Atlanta on October 3. She paired her stunning set with a bussed down part in piano colors of blonde, brown, and black.
16. KaliiiSource:Getty
Kaliii wore a slinky black Saint Laurent dress with rouched waist line. The gown was accented with a purple flower that we can stop talking about.
17. Lola BrookeSource:Getty
Lola Brooke’s red carpet look is fire! She paired a denim pant and bustier set with gorgeous goddess locks. And the blue, green, and white flame patterns and cut-outs are everything.
18. SafareeSource:Getty
The category is ‘Magic Mike’ according to Safaree as he attends the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Instead of a shirt, the reality star opted to let his chocolate skin alongside his Tom Ford undergarments.