Red Carpet Rundown: See Looks We Loved From The 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

It’s Women’s History Month, and in the music industry, that means it’s time for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Held since 2007, the event recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women in the music industry. According to Billboard, the organization highlights rising artists, creators, producers, and executives and features entertaining performances each year.

This year’s event was held at the YouTube Theater on March 6 in Inglewood, California. The ceremony attracted some of our favorite music giants and influencers, from TEMS, Ice Spice, and Victoria Monet to Muni Long, Amber Riley, and Justine Skye.

Tracee Ellis Ross talks about the importance of women in music.

Actress and fashion icon

Tracee Ellis Ross

hosted the night’s festivities. Wearing a draped multicolored dress with sexy cut-outs and a wide neckline, she looked stunning.

“First of all, I love doing anything in celebration of women. That’s what tonight’s about, specifically women in music. I am here, and we are going to celebrate and be of service to that gorgeousness,” Tracee said on the red carpet during an interview with Billboard.

Before taking the stage, she continued, “One of the things that I think is key that we will talk about tonight is that there are so many different roles in music that make music happen: lawyering, touring, publishing, and making sure that young people know about those different jobs and are encouraged to move into those kinds of positions, too.”

See more of Tracee during the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 7 at 8pm ET on BillboardWomenInMusic.com.

The Category Was ‘Black’ at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Several Black Hollywood starlets took away awards during the event, showing their integral roles in the industry. Black women are topping the charts everywhere we look with hit songs, crazy collabs, and beautiful ballads.

Three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monet won the music organization’s “Rising Star Award.” And Ice Spice was named “Hitmaker Of The Year.”

Nearly every celeb spotted on the Billboard red carpet wore black. The color was so popular that we searched event information for indications of a dark theme. (We didn’t find one.)

What we love about black pieces, however, is that they provide instant sophistication, sexiness, and luxury to any look. Below are (mostly) black celebrity looks from the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

