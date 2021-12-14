99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Last night, some of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, and the looks were everything! The theme of the night was definitely in full effect as the stars rocked spider-web-like designs and put their best feet forward as they posed for several photo ops. Among those in attendance was Black-ish star Marsai Martin who looked stunning in a black and red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. Storm Reid was also in attendance as she served face and full glam in a stunning jumpsuit. And of course, the film’s star Zendaya was on the scene and stole the show in a spider-web design dress and black mask.

Although we can’t possibly choose a favorite look from the night, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks and will let you decide! From Marsai Martin to Zendaya, here’s your red carpet rundown from the Spider-Man: No Way Home red-carpet movie premiere.

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Movie Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com