RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Our Favorite Celebs, Models, And Instagram Girls Were Front And Center At The 2019 Revolve Awards

Posted 6 hours ago

Brands are doing more and more to differentiate themselves in the market place and introduce their brand to a more diverse audience. Revolve has done a great job at this, hosting extravagant Influencer and celebrity trips as well as with their 2019 REVOLVE Awards. The 3rd annual event brought together special celebrity and VIP guests including Kehlani, Draya Michele, Jasmine Sanders, Jasmine Tookes, and more for an evening of celebration and fun. Kehlani was honored with the Supershe of the Year Award while Winnie Harlow was honored with the Trailblazer of the Year.

Revolve was founded in 2003 by co-CEO’s Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. It’s great to see how the brand has grown. Keep clicking to see our favorite looks from the red carpet!

1. KEHLANI

KEHLANI Source:Getty

Kehlani looked gorgeous with a soft glam makeup.

2. KEHLANI

KEHLANI Source:Getty

Kehlani won the Supershe of the Year Award 2019 and wore a Michael Costello Tiana Dress.

3. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow was all smiles on the red carpet. Her makeup was perfect.

4. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow in Michael Costello x REVOLVE Hollie Mini Dress.

5. JASMINE TOOKES

JASMINE TOOKES Source:Getty

Jasmine Tookes served a braided top knot and a bold red lip.

6. JASMINE TOOKES

JASMINE TOOKES Source:Getty

Model Jasmine Tookes in this little red dress.

7. DRAYA MICHELE

DRAYA MICHELE Source:Getty

Draya Michele gave us a soft glam that complimented her silver dress perfectly.

8. DRAYA MICHELE

DRAYA MICHELE Source:Getty

Draya Michele in a silver ruched gown with a mid slit.

9. JASMINE SANDERS

JASMINE SANDERS Source:Getty

Model Jasmine Sanders serves a messy top bun.

10. JASMINE SANDERS

JASMINE SANDERS Source:Getty

Jasmine Sanders is serving in this electric blue mini dress.

