CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

Posted February 8, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-INDEPENDENT-SPIRIT-AWARDS

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty


On the eve of the Oscars, the industry comes together and gathers on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. To celebrate independent film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The event, held in a massive white tent near the shore, is a more laid-back awards ceremony than most, with stars getting the opportunity to kick back, mingle with others in the industry, and honor the accomplishments of this year’s nominees (there’s even a cocktail reception before the show – and plenty of pop-ups for attendees to indulge in). That, and this is the ceremony to spot the up-and-coming talent whose names need to be part of your vocabulary.

From Zazie Beetz, Yvette Nicole Brown and Mindy Kaling giving us flower power prints to “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu giving us fresh-faced realness to Hollywood It Boy Kelvin Harrison Jr. giving baby blue boldness, here are some of the best red carpet looks:

 

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. “Clemency” star Alfre Woodard

"Clemency" star Alfre Woodard Source:Getty

2. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

3. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

4. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

5. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

6. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu

"Clemency" Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu Source:Getty

7. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu

"Clemency" Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu Source:Getty

8. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney

Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney Source:Getty

9. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney

Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney Source:Getty

10. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty

11. Director Phillip Youmans

Director Phillip Youmans Source:Getty

12. Giancarlo Esposito and guest

Giancarlo Esposito and guest Source:Getty

13. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

14. “Jezebel” actress Tiffany Tenille

"Jezebel" actress Tiffany Tenille Source:Getty

15. Lauren “Lolo” Spencer

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer Source:Getty

16. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard

"Premature" Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard Source:Getty

17. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard

"Premature" Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard Source:Getty

18. “Premature” Director and Co-Writer Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard

"Premature" Director and Co-Writer Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard Source:Getty

19. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang

"The Farewell" Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang Source:Getty

20. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang

"The Farewell" Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang Source:Getty

21. “Luce” and “Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr.

"Luce" and "Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Source:Getty

22. Barry Jenkins and his partner director Lulu Wang

Barry Jenkins and his partner director Lulu Wang Source:Getty

23. “Luce” and “Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr.

"Luce" and "Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Source:Getty

24. “Luce” star Octavia Spencer

"Luce" star Octavia Spencer Source:Getty

25. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer Source:Getty

26. Funa Maduka

Funa Maduka Source:Getty

27. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Source:Getty

28. Alex Newell

Alex Newell Source:Getty

29. Alex Newell

Alex Newell Source:Getty

30. Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell Source:Getty

31. Danielle Moné Truitt

Danielle Moné Truitt Source:Getty

32. Stefon Bristol and Fredrica Bailey

Stefon Bristol and Fredrica Bailey Source:Getty
Latest
27 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Sues CBS For…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
7 items
Celebrities Who Speak Out On Criminal Justice Reform
 2 days ago
02.09.20
32 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All…
 2 days ago
02.09.20
10 items
The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
EXCLUSIVE: Angelica Ross Says Rocking Her Beautiful Big…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
Oprah Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
OHIO: Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
5 items
Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close