With award season fully underway, our eyes are peeled to the red carpet. And this year’s fashion darlings have not disappointed. From Zendaya to Quinta Brunson and Niecy Nash, we’re swooning over Black Hollywood’s leading ladies and their elegant style.
This year, our favorite nominees brought the color to the SAG Awards in lovey chartreuse, soft pink, and nude gowns that highlighted trends to come. Quinta Brunson and her Abbott Elementary co-stars all slayed the carpet in glamorous (and debonair) looks. Angela Bassett did the thing in Giambattista Valli and Ariana Debose proved, laughing at yourself is great medicine when she presented an actor in Prabal Gurang.
The SAG awards are great indicators of who will reign supreme at the Academy Awards. Keep scrolling to get into the best looks at the SAG Awards last night.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Stunts At The SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson looked stunning in this Jean Louis Sabaji gown; styled by Bryon Javar. The designer described the look on social media as, “a shell embroidered bustier with a beaded fringes skirt.”
2. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett ‘did the thing’ in a vibrant yellow gown Giambattista Valli FW22 Couture and De Beers jewelry.
3. Viola DavisSource:Getty
Viola Davis kept the chartreuse trend going in this elegant Valentino gown.
4. Niecy Nash-BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts was a vision in custom Vera Wang, Martin Katz jewelry and a Tyler Ellis bag. The Dahmer actress was styled by Wayman and Micah.
5. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Fresh off her viral BAFTA rap, Ariana DeBose hit the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing cornrows and a magenta suit by Prabal Gurung PF23.
6. Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Everyone’s favorite teacher Tyler James Williams looked debonair in Thrash and Cartier.
7. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph was melanated in this nude gown by Tadashi Shoji and she complete the look with Fernando Jorge jewelry.
8. ZendayaSource:Getty
Give Zendaya her flowers and she’ll wear them. The Euphoria actress and style icon gave us softness in this gorgeous Valentino gown; styled by Law Roach (of course!).