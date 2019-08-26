CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Black Girls Rock!

Posted 9 hours ago

The 2019 Black Girls Rock! event was held in Newark, NJ on Sunday, August 25th. Black Girls Rock! is an evening to celebrate Black Girl Magic and all that it encompasses. With an event created to celebrate US, you know the red carpet didn’t disappoint! Whether it’s Erykah Badu giving us a statement or Ciara serving a stylish silver look, you’re going to love these looks. Keep on clicking to see!

1. CIARA

CIARA Source:Getty

Ciara served us this clean beauty look on the red carpet.

2. CIARA

CIARA Source:Getty

In Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer 2019 Couture

3. CIARA

CIARA Source:Getty

The back of the dress is so beautiful!

4. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

We’re so feeling H.E.R.’s beach waves hair.

5. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

H.E.R. wears Dapper Dan for Gucci.

6. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

Skai Jackson arrived to Black Girls Rock! with her baby hairs laid.

7. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

8. ANGELA BASSETT

ANGELA BASSETT Source:Getty

Big hair, don’t care! We love how Angela Bassett showed out with her mane.

9. ANGELA BASSETT

ANGELA BASSETT Source:Getty

In Alberta Ferretti.

10. LIL MAMA

LIL MAMA Source:Getty

Lil’ Mama gives us a green accent for her beauty beat. We;re also loving her genie ponytail!

11. LIL MAMA

LIL MAMA Source:Getty

In custom M.Diggs.

12. LIL MAMA

LIL MAMA Source:Getty

Lil’ Mama serves a soft pink lip to switch up her beauty look on the red carpet.

13. LIL MAMA

LIL MAMA Source:Getty

Color blocked sequins are a lewk!

14. ERYKAH BADU

ERYKAH BADU Source:Getty

Erykah Badu gives us a striking beauty look on the red carpet. We’re loving her flower crown!

15. ERYKAH BADU

ERYKAH BADU Source:Getty

Erykah Badu made a statement on the red carpet. What do you think of this look?

16. REGINA KING

REGINA KING Source:Getty

Actress Regina King wears Oscar de la Renta Resort 2020.

