After a whirlwind weekend of events in Los Angeles, the BET Awards is finally here!

Before the show kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in the City of Angels Sunday, host Regina Hall, along with Saweetie, Cardi B, and more stars sizzled on the red carpet. Eva Marcille, who is pregnant with her third child, debuted her baby bump with husband Michael T. Sterling by her side, and Sinqua Walls made our jaws drop when he showed up shirtless in a suit and flashed his six pack abs, among other big red carpet moments.

This year’s show, which celebrates black culture and achievement in music, movies and sports, will pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and honor the achievements of Tyler Perry and Mary J. Blige with the network’s Ultimate Icon Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.

Cardi is set to turn up the crowd with a performance, and Lil Nas X and Billy Rae Cyrus, DJ Khaled and Migos, and more are set to hit the stage too.

Take a peek at all of the celebrity arrivals before the show goes live at 8/7c on BET!

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com