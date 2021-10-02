Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Last night (October 1), the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and celebrated some of the biggest names in hip hop. Although the show doesn’t officially air on the network until October 5, we can’t help but swoon over the red carper LEWKS our faves were giving last night! From Latto to DreamDoll to Remy Ma and every baddie in between, here are some of our favorite looks of the night.

1. DreamDoll and Erica Banks Source:Getty DreamDoll and Erica Banks looked stunning as they arrived to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet and flicked it up for the cameras as a dynamic duo. DreamDoll wore a brown plaid @area dress with a high split that showed off her toned legs and black leather boots, while Erica Banks turned heads in a sexy leather mini. 2. Latto Source:Getty Rapper Latto stepped onto the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet in a JW Anderson fit that featured a cropped black jacket and matching black mini skirt. She paired the look with matching black strappy and Giuseppe Zanotti heels and wore her nails long and painted fire engine red nails as designed by @dassaffects. 3. Ari Fletcher Source:Getty Social media influencer Ari Fletcher attended the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in a super sexy custom leather Calechie look that featured a sheer midriff. 4. BIA Source:Getty Rapper BIA looked beautiful in a black bodysuit that she paired with a black and white zebra print jacket and matching over the knee boost. 5. Rapsody Source:Getty Rapsody looked cute and casual at the annual event, wearing a black baseball cap, large hoop earrings, and a grey bomber jacket. 6. Fat Joe Source:Getty Fat Joe showed up to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet in style, wearing a $2,750 Louis Vuitton monogram reversible jacket. 7. Remy Ma and Papoose Source:Fashion Bomb Daily Remy Ma posed at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet alongside her hubby, Papoose, wearing a super sexy, all-red, cutout D Anthony Designz dress and some serious inches.

Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com