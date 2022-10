99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

This weekend is Alabama’s famous Magic City Classic weekend and Rickey Smiley was able to celebrate in his hometown. During the weekend, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University face off in the largest HBCU football game in the country.

Rickey Smiley kicked off the weekend speaking with Birmingham, Alabama’s mayor, Randall Woodfin about the importance of the game to the city, what it means for the culture, and who he’s rooting for.

Of course, what’s an HBCU celebration with some celebrity guests!? One of Rickey’s favorite groups, 8Ball & MJG came out to what they call their second home. The rap duo drops some gems of the history of the city, what they have coming up, and details about their upcoming biopic. They even gave a performance during the broadcast.

One thing about Rickey, he’s going to put on a show! Check out all the moments from the live broadcast below!

RECAP: Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The AAMU VS ASU Magic City Classic! [PHOTOS & VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com