Listen Live

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul Vendor Graphics
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Source: R1 / R1

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims around the world prepare for a period of reflection, fasting, and spiritual growth. This festive time is also an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity. One way to do so is by bridging the gap between the R&B music scene in the Arab world. In recent years, Arab R&B artists have emerged, blending traditional influences with current R&B sounds to create a unique and captivating musical experience.

 

Check out 3 Arab R&B Artists making some noise! Ramadan Mubarak!

 

RELATED: What Is Ramadan?

RELATED: 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

RELATED: Did Shaun King Convert To Islam? Video Of Pro-Palestinian Activist Goes Viral As Ramadan Begins

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Bayou

2. Saint Levant

3. Zeina

Trending
3 items
Entertainment

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Local

Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life

Local

Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Usher Shares Some Secrets From His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Firedd From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Black woman holding cell phone smiling in grocery store
Prizes

Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close