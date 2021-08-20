HomeNews

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Posted 9 hours ago

Radio Legends: Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner

National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has – and still is – used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world.

This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives.

With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and “The Fly Jock” himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Mo’Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy

2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood

3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles

5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session

6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform “Life” And “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”

7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book

8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner

9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight

10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes

11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife

12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family

13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley’s Touching Reunion

14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating

15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant

16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock

17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams

18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore

19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

20. KeKe Wyatt Performs “If You Only Knew”

