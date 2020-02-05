CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade Jabs On Twitter, Barbz & Dreamchasers Perplexed

Posted February 5, 2020

2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN


Whew, who in either of their camps didn’t yell and say put the phone down!?

Apparently, all is still not smoothed over between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, two weeks after Meek and Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty got into it on Grammy weekend. And like most ridiculous things on the internet – this all started with a liked meme on Instagram.

So, numerous people on Katherine Jackson’s internet have cracked jokes about Petty and his fashion, especially when next to Nicki. When a meme popped up of a photoshopped image of Petty as a mannequin inside a Jimmy Jazz store – Meek liked it.

And then … Nicki made her response and from there, all the gloves were off. Beyond Nicki amplifying the Barbz with retweets and other people bringing popcorn to watch, it escalated quick. Accusations about abuse, damaging of character, all of the tea being dropped left and right. Ultimately, both parties decided to exit but it did make for one entertaining, if not messy Wednesday on Twitter.

RELATED: Meek Mill vs. Nicki Minaj &amp; Hubby Started After Stare Down, Allegedly

See the entire back and forth below – before somebody decides to delete tweets.

Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade Jabs On Twitter, Barbz & Dreamchasers Perplexed  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Sybrina Fulton And Tracy Martin Sign "Rest In Power: The Enduring Life Of Trayvon Martin"
Social Media Honors Trayvon Martin On 25th Birthday
 11 hours ago
02.06.20
Canoche: A Night With Robinson Cano And Friends To Benefit RC22 Foundation
Jay-Z Reveals One of the Last Things Kobe…
 11 hours ago
02.06.20
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Common Says Jay-Z Isn’t Lying About Super Bowl,…
 11 hours ago
02.06.20
13 items
13 Social Justice Terms You Should Know
 21 hours ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 21 hours ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
This Whole Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Twitter…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
8 items
Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
HBD Trayvon Martin: Powerful Photos From The Moment…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close