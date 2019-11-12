CLOSE
‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

Posted November 12, 2019

Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit - Day 1

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


When we often think of film directors, we don’t often think about fashion. I mean, why would we? Directors are the ones behind the camera focusing on how the actors look and feel, but Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas is breaking all the rules.

Known for directing Beyonce’s “Formation” video and multiple episodes of Insecure, the 38-year-old filmmaker is a fashion icon in the making. Whether it’s her sculpted edges, love for prints and cut out gowns, Matsoukas isn’t afraid to try anything new or switch it up.

Here are 16 of her best looks ever:

1. WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin – Arrivals

WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. 11th Annual Governors Awards

11th Annual Governors Awards Source:WENN

3. AFI Honors Denzel Washington

AFI Honors Denzel Washington Source:WENN

4. Universal Pictures Presents A Special Screening Of Queen & Slim

Universal Pictures Presents A Special Screening Of Queen & Slim Source:Getty

5. ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus – Arrivals

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media

Capitol Music Group's 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media Source:Getty

7. 2019 BET Awards

2019 BET Awards Source:Getty

8. Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet

Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet Source:Getty

9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-UNIVERSAL-CINEMACON

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-UNIVERSAL-CINEMACON Source:Getty

10. 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon Source:Getty

11. 2018 DGA Awards

2018 DGA Awards Source:Getty

12. Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO

Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO Source:Getty

13. The 2018 MAKERS Conference

The 2018 MAKERS Conference Source:Getty

14. 2018 “Insecure” Block Party

2018 "Insecure" Block Party Source:Getty

15. The Teen Vogue Summit LA: Keynote Conversation with A Wrinkle In Time director Ava Duvernay and actresses Rowan Blanchard and Storm Reid

The Teen Vogue Summit LA: Keynote Conversation with A Wrinkle In Time director Ava Duvernay and actresses Rowan Blanchard and Storm Reid Source:Getty

16. 77th Annual Peabody Awards

77th Annual Peabody Awards Source:WENN
