Pose’s Dominique Jackson is living her best life!
Not only will she be back for the third season of Pose, as Mother of The Year Elektra Wintour, but she also has been cast for the STARZ drama, American Gods.
According to The Wrap, Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of the infamous Mr. World (Crispin Glover), in fantasy drama television series.
On Wednesday (October 9), the transgender actress expressed how “grateful” she is for this opportunity.
So to celebrate Ms. Jackson’s recent win, we want to showcase all the times she stunted and showed out on the red carpet.
Work…Live…Pose!
Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Vanity Fair And FX’s Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations PartySource:Getty
2. 71st Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
3. POSE Season 2 Finale Viewing and Mini-BallSource:Getty
4. FX Network’s “Pose” Season 2 Premiere – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: (L-R) Sandra Bernhard, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Angelica Ross attends the FX Network's "Pose" Season 2 Premiere on June 05, 2019 in New York City.