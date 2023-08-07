Queen Latifah’s Fashion Reigned Supreme At Rock The Bells

Hip-Hop turns 50 this month, which means there will be dozens of ceremonies celebrating the music genre that surpassed expectations. To quote Biggie, “You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far.” This weekend, hip-hop heavy hitters like Queen Latifah, Eve, Method Man, Ludacris, and other rap pioneers assembled for LL Cool J’s annual Rock The Bells festival in the heart of Queens, NY.
As one of the concert’s headliners, Queen Latifah put on a show and shared the stage with equally empowering femcees like MC Lyte, Yo Yo, Monie Love, Rhapsody, and Remy Ma, who made a surprise appearance during the Queen’s performance of U.N.I.T.Y.
The Queen brought her signature regal fashion to the stage, rocking a long blonde ponytail and Q-branded varsity button-up. At one point during her seat, she gave us a wardrobe change and added a layered camouflage jacket on top of her look and adorned it with a Kufi hat.
Keep scrolling for more Rock The Bells looks.
1. Method Man and RedmanSource:Getty
Method Man and Redman attend Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on August 05, 2023 in New York City.
2. Queen LatifahSource:Getty
Queen Latifah performs during Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on August 05, 2023 in New York City.
3. June Ambrose and LL Cool JSource:Getty
June Ambrose and LL Cool J attend Rock The Bells Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on August 03, 2023 in New York City.
4. Monie Love and Roxanne ShanteSource:Getty
Monie Love and Roxanne Shante attend Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on August 05, 2023 in New York City.
5. Reminisce MacKenzie, Remy Ma, PapooseSource:Getty
Reminisce MacKenzie, Papoose and Remy Ma attend Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on August 05, 2023 in New York City.