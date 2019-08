Radio One Richmond held their annual Prep For Success Block Party on Saturday. Listeners were able to get free supplies for the upcoming school year.

Along with school essentials, the event offered free face painting, food and haircuts.

Recording artists, Layton Greene, HappyBirthdayCalvin and Young Prince Charles took to the stage for live performances. See all the fun from Prep For Success 2018 below:

Prep For Success Back To School Block Party 2019! [PHOTOS] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com